Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Rises By 218.8%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,200 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the June 30th total of 191,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABOS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,161,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,043,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,084,637.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

