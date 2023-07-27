Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Drops By 62.2%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 308,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

AGRI opened at $0.12 on Thursday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

In related news, CEO Ingo Wilhelm Mueller sold 200,000 shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,300.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

