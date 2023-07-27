Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Decreases By 93.4%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.24 on Thursday. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.
About AKITA Drilling
