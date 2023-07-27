Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Decreases By 93.4%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.24 on Thursday. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

