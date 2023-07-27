Short Interest in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Drops By 70.3%

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the June 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akso Health Group alerts:

Akso Health Group Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of Akso Health Group stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Akso Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.