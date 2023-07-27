Short Interest in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Grows By 479.0%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,400 shares, an increase of 479.0% from the June 30th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Akumin from $0.50 to $0.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
AKU opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akumin by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Akumin by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,569,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 338,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin in the third quarter valued at $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akumin by 365.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 537,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.
