Short Interest in Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Declines By 52.0%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

Separately, Citigroup cut Alpha Services and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

