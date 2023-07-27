Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Decreases By 61.7%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amadeus IT Group Announces Dividend

About Amadeus IT Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Amadeus IT Group’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

