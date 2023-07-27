Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Expands By 2,900.0%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Ambu A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. Ambu A/S has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.85.
About Ambu A/S
