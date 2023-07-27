Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Expands By 2,900.0%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ambu A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. Ambu A/S has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

About Ambu A/S

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.