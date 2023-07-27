Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Expands By 67.9%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.07 on Thursday. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.
About American Lithium Minerals
