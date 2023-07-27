Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Expands By 67.9%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Lithium Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.07 on Thursday. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

