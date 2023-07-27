Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Declines By 61.2%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Anglo American Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

