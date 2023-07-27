Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Rises By 454.1%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,300 shares, a growth of 454.1% from the June 30th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,868,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.