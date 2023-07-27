Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Increases By 276.5%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 276.5% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAME shares. TheStreet lowered Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

AAME stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.28. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

