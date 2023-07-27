Short Interest in Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Rises By 100.0%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. Aurubis has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Get Aurubis alerts:

About Aurubis

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.