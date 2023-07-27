Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Drops By 30.9%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VIGI opened at $76.19 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.651 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
