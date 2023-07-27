Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Drops By 30.9%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 561,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $76.19 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.651 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

