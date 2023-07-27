Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Grows By 134.6%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Viomi Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

