Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Rises By 36.3%

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 342,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VTGN opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3,444.8% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 253,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94,507 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 439.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

