Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 35.4%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

Wah Fu Education Group stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.25% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

