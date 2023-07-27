Short Interest in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Declines By 25.4%

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 498,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,441,000 after acquiring an additional 179,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,598 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429,802 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

WABC stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

WABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.