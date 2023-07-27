Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Increases By 52.8%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

XBIO opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.82. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenetic Biosciences ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 302.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 210.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Stories

