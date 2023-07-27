Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Rises By 61.3%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

XOMA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAP opened at $24.63 on Thursday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

