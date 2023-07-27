Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Declines By 32.2%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Yield10 Bioscience Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3,882.82% and a negative return on equity of 243.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 335,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 962,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,608.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

