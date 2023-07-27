Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Rises By 52.1%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the June 30th total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Yoshiharu Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Performance

YOSH opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Yoshiharu Global has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global ( NASDAQ:YOSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

