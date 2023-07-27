Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Increases By 42.0%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 84,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Zhongchao

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Free Report) by 249.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

Zhongchao Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ZCMD opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Zhongchao has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.