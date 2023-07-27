Short Interest in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Decreases By 40.8%

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Zura Bio Stock Down 1.5 %

Zura Bio stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZURA. Raymond James started coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Activity at Zura Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

In other news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 117,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 617,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zura Bio stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Zura Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.