Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Decreases By 45.2%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZYNE opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZYNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

