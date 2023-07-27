Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Decreases By 45.2%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the June 30th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ZYNE opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.39.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZYNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
