Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $2.19. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 485,635 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Sify Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.