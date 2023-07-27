Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $2.19. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 485,635 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Sify Technologies Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sify Technologies
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.