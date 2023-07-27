Sight Sciences (SGHT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Sight Sciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. On average, analysts expect Sight Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGHT opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,695,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 201,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 234,716 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 63,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

