Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,403 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,559,305.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $997,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,559,305.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,291.43, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

