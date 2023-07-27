Signaturefd LLC Acquires 200 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $119.95 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average of $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.