Signaturefd LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donaldson Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCI stock opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.