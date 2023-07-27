Signaturefd LLC Acquires 581 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 234.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 829 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACM opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.