Signaturefd LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. CWM LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

FCPT stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

