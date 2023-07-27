Signaturefd LLC Acquires 76 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
FTI Consulting Price Performance
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
