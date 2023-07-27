Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $1,435,484.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,833,952.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $1,435,484.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,376,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,833,952.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $610,837.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 980,920 shares in the company, valued at $22,826,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $496,209 and sold 193,000 shares valued at $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.42 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

