Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

BBGI stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

