Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,919,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,969,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $141.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average of $151.02.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

