Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exelixis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,828,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,405,000 after purchasing an additional 182,299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

