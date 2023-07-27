Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,528,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CL King started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $203.96 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.61.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.