Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 572.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III acquired 2,300 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $135,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $128,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,758.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $135,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National HealthCare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $906.18 million, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.29. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $269.56 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.75%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

