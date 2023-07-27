Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.