Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $269.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,544 shares of company stock worth $15,552,765. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.