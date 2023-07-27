Signaturefd LLC Buys 199 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

