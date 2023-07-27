Signaturefd LLC Buys 6,008 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 1,114.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Insider Activity

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a current ratio of 356.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $871.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -131.30%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

