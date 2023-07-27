Signaturefd LLC Buys 7,871 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 181.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

