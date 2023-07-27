Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,892,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,754,000 after acquiring an additional 97,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $43.24.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,310. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

