Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in CarMax by 654.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.