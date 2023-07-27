Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after purchasing an additional 994,254 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,340,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

