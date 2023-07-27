Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796,752 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $82,309,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.