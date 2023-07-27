Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAPR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EAPR opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

