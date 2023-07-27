Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $15,690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $189.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $194.05.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

